Mumbai, August 29: Julie Sweet, who has been CEO of Accenture since 2019, gave advice to all those who are looking for a big break in their lives about getting a "big job." She has been in the corporate world for over three decades and has been with Accenture, a multinational professional services firm focused on tech for nearly a decade. However, over the years, she has been promoted and reached the top position in the company.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet mentioned that she never knew if she would be running for the top job at her company. She did not fit the traditional mould, according to a report by Fortune, which recently interviewed her. Julie Sweet shared that her opportunity came knocking when she was diagnosed a decade ago with breast cancer. Back then, Accenture's CEO was Pierre Nanterme. Nike Layoffs: US-Based Sportswear Giant To Cut 1% of Its Corporate Staff as Part of CEO Elliot Hill’s Efforts To Realign Team’s Structure.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet's Advice on Getting a Big Break in Career

Julie Sweet recalled her regular one-on-one with Pierre Nanterme. She said that during her conversation with former Accenture CEO, she had a pivotal career moment when Nanterme said, " I think you could run this place someday". She said those words came out of the blue, creating a surreal moment. Fortune said that Julie Sweet did not believe she was fit for a typical CEO role due to her background in legal, not the business field.

Sweet though she was, she was a woman in a company which men previously led. Besides, she did not spend the entire time at Accenture to get the position. Despite these doubts, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet did not hesitate to take the role when offered. She remembered the advice of Dina Dublon, former CFO of JPMorgan Chase, who said, "when someone offered gives you a stretch role... don't say anything". Dublon said that the person offering a stretch role would be more nervous than the person offered the role. Dream11 Layoffs Coming? Co-Founder Harsh Jain Dismisses Job Cuts After Govt Ban on Real-Money Games Under Online Gaming Bill 2025, Says ‘All the Talent Is Safe’.

Instead of following the advice, Julie Sweet said she did not flinch and said, "Why, yes, I'd be interested. What did you have in mind?". After that day, her career was set in motion to reach the top position she serves today. The incident highlights that the power of confidence was key to reaching heights. And when offered a significant role, saying yes could make a difference. Julie Sweets worked for 17 years at law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore before joining Accenture in 2010.

