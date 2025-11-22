Sakhir [Bahrain], November 22 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base, he was welcomed by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, along with several senior officials and members of the royal family.

He is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

