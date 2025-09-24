Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi a delegation from the Arab Parliament, headed by its president, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi.

Discussions focused on the vital role of the Arab Parliament in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Arab legislative bodies in support of the aspirations of their peoples for stability, development, and prosperity. The meeting also discussed efforts to coordinate positions in support of Arab causes at regional and international forums and the importance of advancing parliamentary diplomacy in addressing challenges currently facing the Arab world.

The delegation members expressed their gratitude to Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support of Arab causes and his leadership in promoting joint Arab initiatives in a range of areas, notably parliamentary engagement, to serve the collective interests of Arab nations.

The meeting was attended by Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Surour bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several, senior officials, guests and Emirati citizens. (ANI/WAM)

