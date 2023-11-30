Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during a telephone conversation with Joe Biden, President of the United States of America.

The call underscored the significance of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in mobilising global cooperation to forge effective solutions to the climate crisis, ensuring a sustainable future for all nations.

Also Read | Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian National in Plot to Kill a Sikh Separatist in New York.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and establishing lasting and secure mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to its residents without hindrance.

They also underscored the imperative of charting a course towards a comprehensive, just and enduring peace in the Middle East region, with the two-state solution serving as the cornerstone for realising regional security, stability, and peace. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | China-Like Pneumonia in Netherlands? Dutch Country Sees Alarming Surge in Pneumonia Cases in Kids, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)