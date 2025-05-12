Luwsail, ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, wins the Gr1 title at the UAE President's Cup in ParisLongchamp. (Photo: WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): The 32nd edition of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses made a dazzling debut on European turf, drawing global attention at the historic ParisLongchamp Racecourse on Sunday. The event was part of a prestigious card featuring the Emirates French Guineas.

The highlight of the evening, the President of the UAE Cup - Coupe d'Europe des Chevaux Arabes (Gr1 PA), was won by Luwsail (Al Mourtajez x Doha by Manganate), owned by Al Shaqab Racing, trained by Jean de Mieulle, and ridden by Faleh Bughenaim.

Luwsail produced a dominant performance over 2,000 metres, capturing his second UAE President's Cup title after previously winning at Doncaster. His strong finish earned him the top spot in the EUR 350,000 feature race.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the series aims to preserve the heritage of Arabian horse racing while supporting breeders and owners internationally.

In second place was RB Kingmaker (Baseq Al Khalediah x RB Royal Madam), trained by J. Bernard and ridden by Cristian Demuro. Third place went to Muraad (Thaqib x Jabara), trained by D. de Watrigant and partnered with jockey Maxime Guyon.

The evening also featured two Group 1 classics under the Emirates banner: Henri Matisse (Wootton Bassett x Immortal Verse), trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, emerged victorious in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas) over 1,600 metres, collecting the EUR 650,000 prize.

In the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas), Zarigana (Siyouni x Zarkamia), owned by The Aga Khan, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, took top honors over 1,600 metres, earning EUR 550,000 in prize money.

The event welcomed distinguished guests including Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France; Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee for the UAE President's Cup Series; Guillaume de Saint-Seine, President of France Galop; and Ali Abdullah Al Ali, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, alongside other dignitaries and industry leaders.

Commenting on the event, Muslim Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee for the UAE President's Cup Series, stated, "The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has propelled the UAE President's Cup to the forefront of global Arabian racing. The ParisLongchamp event showcased the Cup's growing international stature and strengthened our collaboration with France Galop, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and France. (ANI/WAM)

