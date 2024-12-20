Abu Dabhi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) has announced the launch of the 12th edition of the International Show Jumping Cup from 2nd to 5th January 2025 at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The Cup is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the FBMA and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Reportedly Lays Off 10% of Its Management Positions as Part of Its Strategy To Increase Efficiency Proposed by CEO Sundar Pichai.

With a total prize pool of AED800,000, the event will host over 300 riders from more than 40 countries. The competition serves as a global platform showcasing exceptional talent and highlighting the UAE's position as a hub for equestrian excellence.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza stated, "The 12th edition of this championship is a testament to the UAE's growing prominence in equestrian sports. It reflects FBMA's commitment to providing world-class platforms for Emirati riders to compete alongside international athletes for distinguished titles. We take pride in the tournament's achievements and aim to strengthen the UAE's presence on the global sports stage while empowering Emirati talents to represent our nation."

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Once Again Hails Strength of India's Growing Economy Under PM Narendra Modi.

This year's event will feature 29 rounds across seven competitive categories, including CSI2, CSIYH1, CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, CSIU25 and National Category.

Riders from around the globe and talented Emirati athletes will compete, making this an intense and highly anticipated championship. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)