Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 141 bus shelters as part of its ambitious plan to deliver 762 shelters across key locations in Dubai. Designed with modern aesthetics and user-friendly features, these shelters enhance comfort and convenience for public transport users.

The project is now 40% complete, with full completion targeted by the end of 2025. The newly installed shelters cater to multiple bus routes, with some accommodating over 10 routes per shelter. Once the project is complete, these shelters are expected to serve more than 182 million riders annually.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated that the installation of new bus shelters reflects RTA's commitment to advancing public transport infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for Dubai's residents and visitors by offering premium, convenient mobility services for bus riders.

"This project underscores RTA's dedication to advancing development initiatives across Dubai, addressing urban expansion and population growth while ensuring safe, convenient, and world-class public transport services that enhance the commuting experience for residents and visitors alike," he added.

Al Tayer explained, "The locations for the new bus shelters were carefully selected to address the needs of densely populated and vital areas, meet current and future operational demands for public bus services, and integrate with individual mobility options. Construction began in areas with existing infrastructure to expedite progress and maximise the number of shelters available to bus users.

"Efforts are ongoing to establish the necessary infrastructure and spaces, particularly for air-conditioned shelters. In addition, shaded outdoor areas, advertising spaces, and information screens will be installed to display bus network maps, schedules, headway times, and other essential information and services for riders.

"The bus shelters have been classified into four levels based on daily usage: primary shelters for locations with over 750 daily users, secondary shelters for 250 to 750 daily users, basic shelters for 100 to 250 daily users, and drop-off/pick-up shelters for fewer than 100 daily users."

The design of the new bus shelters complies with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including designated spaces for wheelchair users. This aligns with the "My Community... A City for Everyone" initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative seeks to transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination. (ANI/WAM)

