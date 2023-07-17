Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed the electricity connection of 1,916 projects in Sharjah during the first half of 2023, after ticking all procedures and requirements boxes to ensure the safety and security of the connections.

Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, explained that the authority continues to deliver electricity to all new projects, covering all sectors.

Also Read | Tesla Most Wanted Car in the World: Elon Musk-Run Auto Company Tops List of Most-Searched Four-Wheeler Brand on Google, Finds Report.

He stressed the authority's continuation in developing its services to meet Sharjah citizens' and residents' requirements and needs. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)