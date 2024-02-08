Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), discussed cooperation with a delegation from the Republic of Korea, which included Guan Wang, CEO of the "Geng G" E-Sports Academy, and Heesuk Kang, Business Director at Naver-Z.

The visit comes following the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Shams and the Korean companies, which were witnessed at the time by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

Al Midfa welcomed the guest delegation, highlighting the role of Sharjah Media City "Shams" in developing Media and E-sports, making it a Hub of creativity that will nurture new generations of media professionals and E-sports enthusiasts who will be equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to compete in the labour market.

Al Midfa accompanied the visiting delegation on a field visit to Shams, where they learned about its institutional experiences, smart media developments, ambitious expansion, sustainable success stories, available capabilities, and progressive opportunities for future generations.

The delegation met with several officials at Shams who presented the various tasks undertaken by their departments, which helped the media improve the level of service and media performance.

The two parties discussed the work mechanism intending to implement several joint projects during the current year in the fields of training and artificial intelligence.

For its part, the Korean delegation praised the level of balanced services provided by "Shams" and the great media, technological, and training role it provides in the local arena, stressing that the future will witness fruitful cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation also participated in presenting several workshops at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, supported by Shams as a partner in media, creativity, and startup competitions, within the course of promoting growth within the field of entrepreneurship. (ANI/WAM)

