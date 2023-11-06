Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah will host the Arab Championship for the judo club teams of junior men and women, young men and women, and different age groups during the period from November 15-20.

The Emirates Judo Federation is hosting the tournament under the supervision of the Arab Judo Federation, and the last date for registering participants has been set for tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the technical regulations and timetable.

The draw for the club championship at the individual level will take place on November 16, followed by a meeting of the referees and a weigh-in for the participants in the first day's competitions, which begin on Friday, November 17, for the Cubs category in various categories and weights for males and females.

November 17, will also witness the male and female middle weight competitions, followed by the coronation ceremony, and the start of preparations for the second day of the tournament for male and female singles on Saturday, November 18, with weigh-in procedures for participants in the same hall, while Sunday, November 19, has been set for the start of the male, female, and team competitions.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the Judo Federation, appreciated the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for the Arab Championship for the age groups, and the efforts of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club and its continuous cooperation, which had a tangible impact in supporting the game's progress and development in the Eastern Region. (ANI/WAM)

