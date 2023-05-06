London [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met in London with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour emphasised the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to enhance the distinguish historic relations between the UAE and the UK and develop them into wider horizons of cooperation and constructive partnership.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated Cleverly on the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and his best wishes of more progress and prosperity for the British people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in a number of fields in the best interest of the two sides and achieves further prosperity for the two friendly peoples and countries.

The UAE Vice President and British Foreign Secretary exchanged views regarding the latest regional developments and a number of issues of mutual concern. (ANI/WAM)

