Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of the formation of the new Syrian government, and affirmed its support for the Syrian people's aspirations towards achieving stability and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed confidence that the new government will meet the requirements of the transitional phase. The UAE extended its wishes for success, and reaffirmed its commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: 36 Aftershocks Hit Nation After Deadly 7.7-Magnitude Quake That Killed 1,700 People and Injured 3,400.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE's steadfast position in supporting all endeavours aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and development. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)