London [UK], November 6 (ANI): After the armed detainees caused a 'disturbance' at the London immigration centre, the UK Minister for Immigration, Robert Jenrick, said that the perpetrators of this incident will be held to account.

Taking to Twitter, Jenrick said, "There was disruption overnight at Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre after the power outage. Thankfully no staff working or individuals detained were hurt, despite clear evidence of unacceptable levels of violence and disorder."

"The public should be reassured that offenders and others waiting for removal from the UK are being held securely. The perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account and, where appropriate, removed from the country as swiftly as is practicable," he added.

Jenrick also said that the Home Secretary and the UK Minister himself have kept abreast of events throughout the night.

On Friday the Armed detainees caused a disturbance at a London immigration centre and following that event, a day later, police were deployed, CNN reported.

Detainees inside the facility had armed themselves with knives and lumps of wood.

In the series of tweets, Jenrick said, "I am grateful to Home Office staff, contractors and officers from HMPPS and the Metropolitan police for their professionalism and practical support."

A spokesperson from the UK's Home Office told CNN that there had been a power outage at the Harmondsworth immigration removal centre "and work is currently underway to resolve this issue."

They added, "the welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority."

Officers arrived at the Harmondsworth facility on Friday evening to "provide support to staff dealing with a disturbance" and remain there as of Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the city's Metropolitan Police told CNN.

There have been no reported injuries from the site, CNN reported.

This comes amid the outrage against the UK's Home Office's treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for an "urgent review." (ANI)

