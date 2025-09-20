Birmingham [UK], September 20 (ANI): Birmingham Police on Saturday said they have made a fourth arrest in connection with a nightclub shooting on Bristol Street in the city centre.

In a post on X, the police said, "UPDATE: We've made a fourth arrest this morning. A man aged 32 is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, and the investigation continues."

The development followed an earlier update where Birmingham Police confirmed that part of Bristol Street had been closed after four people were shot at a nightclub. The force said on X, "Bristol Street southbound, from the Pagoda Island to Bromsgrove Street, is cordoned off and motorists should avoid the area."

West Midlands Police later said officers were called to the Mango nightclub on Bristol Street at around 3 am and found four people with gunshot injuries. "One man remains in hospital in a critical condition, while the other three - two men and a woman - are being treated for less serious injuries," the statement added.

The police confirmed that three women in their 20s and 30s were arrested from a car on the M6 in Warwickshire a short time later and remain in custody on suspicion of violent disorder. A man aged 32 was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at around 9.30 am.

Assistant Chief Inspector Michael Clarke said, "This happened in a busy nightclub, on one of the main roads out of Birmingham city centre, so it's vital that we hear from anybody who saw what happened or who may have captured it on dashcam as they went past. Our investigation is moving rapidly, and urgent enquiries have led to the arrests of three people, but we continue to investigate as we identify everyone involved. If you were in the club at the time and saw what happened, or recorded any footage from inside the venue, we need to hear from you urgently."

West Midlands Police added that extra high-visibility patrols are being put in place as the investigation continues. (ANI)

