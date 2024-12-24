London [UK], December 24 (ANI): On the 40th anniversary of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, members of the UK House of Lords engaged in a heated debate about the government's stance on China, specifically focusing on human rights violations and security concerns arising from Chinese actions in Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, and East Turkestan, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said in a statement.

During the session, a group of prominent MPs, led by Lord David Alton and including Lord Martin Callanan, Baroness Smith, Lord Bishop, and Baroness Bannett, voiced serious concerns about China's ongoing human rights abuses in these regions. They also expressed alarm over the increasing reach of Chinese transnational repression and espionage activities.

According to the statement released by Central Tibetan Administration, Lord Martin Callanan particularly emphasised China's systematic efforts to erase Tibet's historical and cultural identity from global consciousness.

Callanan described the Chinese Communist Party's decades-long campaign as a "stain on the conscience of the international community," pointing out that Tibet, once an independent nation, has now been effectively absorbed into China, with its distinct culture, religion, and identity being gradually eradicated.

He further shared his personal experience of meeting Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in exile in Dharamshala, lauding the Tibetan leader's continued commitment to non-violence despite the ongoing atrocities faced by his people.

"The Chinese Communist Party's actions in Tibet are a clear violation of human rights, and the world must not turn a blind eye," Callanan said. He also noted the widespread repression faced by Uyghurs in East Turkestan, the crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, and the increasing militarization of the South China Sea, all of which demonstrate China's growing disregard for international norms.

The debate underscored mounting concerns over China's aggressive foreign policy and human rights violations, with Lords calling on the UK government to take stronger action. The session highlighted the need for a reassessment of UK-China relations, urging the government to hold China accountable for its actions, especially regarding Tibet and the wider human rights situation across its territories. (ANI)

