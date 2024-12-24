Somerset, December 24: In a shocking incident, two men brutally killed their neighbour, 68-year-old Franklin Ingram, after he allegedly placed his dustbin near their flat in Yeovil, Somerset. The dispute escalated when Martin Carty and Mark Sothcott, both 56, attacked Ingram with a hammer during a heated altercation. Despite the fatal injuries inflicted, the pair delayed calling emergency services for over 18 hours. They later provided false accounts to authorities, claiming to have found Ingram dead. The court has since found both men guilty of murder, with sentencing scheduled for the new year.

According to The Mirror report, the deadly altercation between Franklin Ingram and his two neighbours, Martin Carty and Mark Sothcott, began on the afternoon of June 22, when Carty left rubbish near Ingram's flat. The incident led to an exchange of words, with Ingram later describing Carty as an "idiot" and mentioning he would contact the housing association. As the day progressed, Ingram, reportedly angered by the situation, approached Carty's flat carrying a hammer.

A violent confrontation ensued, with Ingram being headbutted and struck repeatedly with the hammer by both Carty and Sothcott. Ingram suffered severe injuries, including to his face, head, torso, arms, and legs, as detailed in a pathology report. Despite the brutal assault, Carty and Sothcott failed to call for help immediately. Instead, it wasn't until around 6:40 PM the following day that Carty contacted emergency services, falsely claiming he had found Ingram dead on his couch.

When paramedics arrived, they noticed injuries on Ingram's body that contradicted Carty's account, prompting an investigation into the true events leading to his death. The subsequent police investigation, which included analysing CCTV footage and witness statements, revealed that both men were aware that Ingram had died during the altercation but chose to withhold this information.

Carty and Sothcott were arrested and charged with murder after evidence showed they deliberately misled authorities and failed to act when they knew Ingram was severely injured. Both men were convicted of murder after a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, with sentencing scheduled for the new year.

