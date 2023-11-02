London, Nov 2 (PTI) The UK's Opposition Labour Party Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has expressed his party's gratitude to the country's Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities during a special Diwali event in London.

Starmer was joined by Indian-origin shadow international development minister Lisa Nandy and Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami at the Festival of Lights celebration on Tuesday organised by the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was also at the gathering of prominent Indian diaspora members supported by OakNorth Bank and VFS Global.

“In dark times such as these, it is more important than ever that we focus on a positive future in which we work together across communities and faiths,” said Starmer in his address to the gathering.

“Only by doing so will we ensure that everyone, no matter their background, has an opportunity for a peaceful, fulfilled and happy life. Tonight, I reiterate my gratitude to the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities for the enormous contribution they make to this great country of ours. Your positive impact is felt across so many spheres and sectors, and that your contribution is pursued in accordance with your spiritual convictions, reflects the powerful message of Diwali,” he said.

Starmer took to the stage to light a symbolic diya and receive garlands of flowers from children on behalf of the charity.

“The British Asian Trust has a proud history of bringing together people of all faiths and backgrounds to work together for positive change. We were delighted to celebrate Diwali with Sir Keir Starmer and we hope this helps us to shine a light on the important work we do across South Asia,” said Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Chair of the British Asian Trust.

The charity was founded in 2007 by then Prince Charles and has since positively impacted the lives of more than 12 million people in South Asia.

