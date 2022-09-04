Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka which is facing an unprecedented economic crisis received a boost from outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed the island nation's President Ranil Wickremesinghe for establishing an inclusive government in a bid to take the country back on track.

In his recent statement, British PM Johnson lauded Wickremesinghe for trying to consolidate the power to bring the stability needed to address issues for the Sri Lankan people, reported Daily Mirror.

The British Prime Minister said that upholding democratic principles and seeking democratic consensus will be vital to President Ranil Wickremesinghe's success. Reiterating the British Government's sincere commitment to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "The UK will continue to work with the people of Sri Lanka, especially during the current economic and social challenges.

Johnson further wished Sri Lanka an early conclusion of the International Monetary Fund bailout. He emphasized that the UK stands ready to engage with international partners to support Sri Lanka on this issue.

"The British Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the two governments can work together to achieve long-lasting and substantive progress on reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka."

He also highlighted the recently announced Developing Countries Trading Scheme. This, he said, will offer Sri Lanka the opportunity to benefit from duty-free access for the vast majority of total goods exported to the UK.

"As we continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship, I hope we can find more opportunities to enhance trade and investment. I anticipate that there are strong opportunities for UK support with green finance and renewable energy," the British PM said, recalling the conversation the two leaders had in May about shared ambitions on climate change, as per the media portal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded his message by expressing confidence that with Sri Lanka due to celebrate its 75th Anniversary of Independence, the UK and Sri Lanka would continue to build an even deeper and stronger partnership.

He also appreciated Sri Lanka's efforts to prioritize UK-Sri Lanka relations and wished President Wickremesinghe the very best in his efforts to restore stability and prosperity in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

