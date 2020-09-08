London, Sep 7 (AP) British police arrested a 15-year-old boy in eastern England after another 15-year-old was shot and critically injured Monday on his way to school.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers were called in just after 8:40 am Monday to reports of a shooting in the small town of Kesgrave and that the victim sustained “serious injuries.” Police said the boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, 60 miles (95 kilometers) away and was in critical condition.

Also Read | China Claims Indian Army Soldiers ‘Crossed LAC’ in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, ‘Fired Warning Shots’.

Police said they arrested a teenage boy a few miles away about two hours later on suspicion of attempted murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said the shooting was “an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.”

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

Kesgrave High School said in a tweet that the victim was heading to school at the time and that students in school “will be kept safe in liaison with the police.” Britain has strict gun laws and teens in the country are much more likely to have knives than guns.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)