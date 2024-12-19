London [UK], December 19 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a group of Indian investors and CEOs to harness perspectives on opportunities for investment and economic growth between the UK and India, an official statement said.

The visit follows Starmer's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 where they committed to take forward an ambitious UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with collaboration opportunities on economic growth, security and defence, technology, climate, health, and education, the statement added.

The delegation, supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), discussed deepening the bilateral partnership with the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds and Minister of State Douglas Alexander also met with the delegation to discuss opportunities under a UK-India trade deal.

With total trade already worth 42 billion Pounds and supporting over 6,00,000 jobs across both economies, the UK and India are negotiating a trade deal that can further economic growth and deliver on Starmer's plan for Change.

The statement quoted Starmer as saying, "India is a vital partner for the UK and we have huge ambition to unlock more opportunities together, building on our already strong relationship. I'm delighted to welcome some of India's most senior business leaders to Downing Street and to outline the UK's ambitious focus on economic growth and innovation."

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, "As one of the most globally connected economies in the G20, the UK provides unmatched opportunities for Indian businesses to thrive."

India already accounts for the second highest number of FDI projects into the UK, and this Government is committed to deepening our trade and investment links with India even further, as per the statement.

Boosting investment is a mission at the heart of this government. It was great to hear first-hand from Indian business leaders on why so many of them have given us a vote of confidence and chosen to invest here.

Sunil Bharti Mittal KBE, Leader of the Delegation, Past President, CII and Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises said, "This business delegation comes at a pivotal moment, as India stands as the fastest-growing large economy and is on track to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027. Over time, India-UK relations have developed into a robust, multifaceted partnership built on historical ties, economic synergy, and increasing geopolitical alignment."

"The India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations present significant opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation. We are optimistic that this delegation will pave the way for numerous successful business collaborations. We shall seek guidance from Starmer on the sectors that may exhibit better collaboration opportunities."

The delegation finished the day at an evening reception hosted by the High Commission of India in London. (ANI)

