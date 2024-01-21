London [UK], January 20 (ANI): Amid the growing public anticipation in India around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom organised a car rally in London.

The rally was attended by the Hindu diaspora, who turned out in huge numbers and over 325 cars participated in the car rally.

The rally started from The City Pavillion on Collier Road in West London and travelled through East London before returning to the starting point.

During the rally, the participants chanted slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and played songs in praise of Lord Rama.

Later in the evening, the India-UK Diaspora also organised a Maha-Aarti to mark the occasion.

Ravi Banot, a participant in the rally describing the event, expressed happiness and said that with the construction of Ram Mandir is a big thing for Hindus and holds a special place for the community.

He said, "You see the happiness. Its because it took 500 years to finally see the construction of temple. Their was a desire of building a Ram mandir at the birth place of Shree Ram and has been built after the decision of Ram Mandir and government support. As we say, Vatican city is special place for Christians, golden temple for Sikhs, so now for Hindus, Ram Mandir became a place for Hindus."

He added, "When asked about the excitement in Indian diaspora in London over the upcoming Independence day and inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, "We are happy to see India's growth after Independence. In every field, people are getting confidence in India. Its amazing."

Another member of Indian diaspora, Pratibha Chaudhry said, "We all gathered here for the rally. Atmosphere is filled with happiness. I have never seen such excitement in my life and I am filled with emotions. I feel like shree ram arrived at my house."

Earlier today, a similar car rally was organised in Australia in which more than 100 cars participated attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood.

In the visuals captured by ANI, cars were seen lined up on the roads and people were dancing and holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram.

Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Mauritius government announced two hours break for the Hindu community.

The President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

