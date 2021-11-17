London [UK], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK and Ukraine do not want to be hostile toward Russia, but are concerned about its military activity on the border with Ukraine, the two countries' defence ministers said in a joint statement.

"Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation," UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, on a visit to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine," they said.

According to the statement, Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity is indisputable.

"The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them. We are unwavering in that support and together we remain vigilant and united in the defence of our common values and freedoms," the ministers said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called alarmist the statements that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

