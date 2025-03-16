London [UK], March 16 (ANI): On International Rivers Day, the World Sindhi Congress organized a protest in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London, condemning the construction of six illegal canals on the Indus River by the federal and Punjab governments of Pakistan, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) said in a post on Facebook.

Various nationalist leaders, human rights activists, intellectuals, and political workers supported the protest, rallying against what they called an unconstitutional act that threatened the livelihoods of local communities in Sindh.

JSFM chairman Sohail Abro highlighted the seriousness of the issue, calling it a matter of life and death for the people of Sindh.

In a post shared on Facebook, he emphasized that the construction of these canals would worsen the water crisis, adversely impacting the region's agriculture and daily life. The protesters also condemned the suppression of voices in Sindh, including the mysterious disappearance of political activist Sohail Raza Bhatti and the extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Speakers at the protest, including prominent figures like World Sindhi Congress chairman Lako Mal Lohano, Hidayat Bhutto, and Ayman Zainoor, voiced strong condemnation of the canal projects. They argued that these actions are part of a broader conspiracy aimed at undermining Sindh's rights to its water resources.

The participants expressed outrage over the fact that the construction is being carried out without the consent of the Sindhi people, further aggravating tensions between Sindh and the central government.

The protestors chanted slogans against the federal and Punjab governments, demanding the immediate cessation of the canal projects. They vowed to continue their fight until their rights are recognized and the people of Sindh are protected from what they consider an unjust and oppressive policy.

The protest garnered widespread attention, underscoring the growing tensions over water rights and political autonomy in Pakistan. (ANI)

