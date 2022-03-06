New York [US], March 6 (ANI): Amin Awad, the United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine has called for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as UN aid supplies arrive in the country.

Awad, the newly appointed Ukraine crisis chief said that his immediate aim was to "urgently prioritize geographical areas, and sectors, where there are pressing humanitarian needs to scale up the delivery of life-saving aid", in extremely challenging circumstances.

He welcomed the outcome of the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on the ceasefire and called for the "urgent translation of the letters of the agreement into action on the ground" so that relief can be provided to people.

Earlier, UNICEF had noted that a humanitarian pause would allow families in the worst affected areas of Ukraine to leave bunkers and other shelters to find food and seek shelter.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the talks between the two sides, and the ongoing fighting, the UN continues to send humanitarian aid to the country.

On Saturday, the first batch of UNICEF supplies arrived in Lviv, western Ukraine.

"The situation for children and families in Ukraine is increasingly desperate," said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. "These supplies will help provide much-needed support to women, children and health care workers."

Since the conflict in Ukraine escalated, families have been sheltering underground, cut off from basic services. Hospitals and maternity wards have moved their patient to basements and, across the country, hundreds of thousands of people are without safe drinking water. (ANI)

