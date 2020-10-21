Kiev [Ukraine], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine's Naftogaz has supported the US decision to expand sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 project, the company said.

The United States has broadened the scope of its sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to allow for targeting companies that provide services or funding for vessels working on the pipeline project, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday.

"Naftogaz supports the US decision to expand sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The State Department today released new sanctions instructions that expand the list of actors supporting Russian pipe-laying vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz said it intended to continue cooperating with international partners on the issue.(ANI/Sputnik)

