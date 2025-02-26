Kyiv, Feb 26 (AP) A framework economic deal with the United States is ready, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, but security guarantees that Kyiv views as vital remain to be decided and a full agreement could hinge on talks in Washington as early as Friday.

The framework deal is a first step toward a full agreement that will be subject to ratification by Ukraine's parliament, Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Kyiv.

Ukraine needs to know where the United States stands on its continued military support, Zelenskyy said.

He said expects to have a wide-ranging substantive conversation with US President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington.

“I want to coordinate with the US,” Zelenskyy said. (AP)

