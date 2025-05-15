Ankara, May 15 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he will send a team headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to the Turkish city of Istanbul for peace talks with a Russian delegation.

Zelenskyy told a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara that the Russian delegation doesn't include “anyone who actually makes decisions.”

But he said that to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that Ukraine is seeking an end to the 3-year-old war that he had decided to send officials from Ankara to Istanbul for the meeting.

Their aim is “to attempt at least the first steps toward de-escalation, the first steps toward ending the war — namely, a ceasefire.” (AP)

