New York [US], April 20 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed for a ceasefire in Sudan for at least three days to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said the ceasefire will allow people trapped in conflict zones to escape and seek medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres said, "As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies."

"This must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire," he added, according to the statement of the press briefing released by the United Nations.

Speaking to the media regarding Sudan, Antonio Guterres said that they have just finished a meeting convened by the African Union to discuss the situation in Sudan. He said that there should be serious dialogue after the cessation of hostilities allowing a successful transition. He called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

"The cessation of hostilities must be followed by serious dialogue allowing for the successful transition, starting with the appointment of a civilian government. The fighting must stop immediately," Antonio Guterres told reporters.

"I am deeply concerned about the terrible toll on civilians, the appalling humanitarian situation, and the horrifying prospect of further escalation. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured," he added.

Guterres said that warehouses, vehicles and other humanitarian assets have been attacked, looted and seized. He further said, "Targeting humanitarian workers and assets must end." He stated that he is "extremely worried" about the situation of UN personnel, many of whom are trapped in the conflict-hit areas.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the loss of lives in Sudan on Thursday as clashes continue to deepen between the army and the paramilitaries in the country. The WHO Chief posted his statement on Sudan's situation on his Twitter handle and condemned the loss of lives, attacks on civilians and health care.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation in Sudan is "increasingly concerning and heartbreaking." He said that more than 330 people have died so far and around 3200 people are injured.

"The lack of safe access, to electricity, food, water, personnel and the diminishing medical supplies are making it nearly impossible for many health facilities to function at the exact time when there are thousands injured in need of urgent care," the WHO Chief said.

"I continue to urge all sides to respect the truce so that: -those trapped by the fighting can seek refuge -civilians can access food, water, and medicine -patients can seek the health care that they need. Peace is the only solution," he added.

The fighting in Khartoum continued for a sixth day as the second attempt at a ceasefire broke down. The 24-hour ceasefire was supposed to begin at 6 pm local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported. However, eyewitnesses said that fighting continued on Wednesday. Warring generals in Sudan have rejected negotiations with each other. (ANI)

