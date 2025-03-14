Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 14 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh's interim government and its people, acknowledging their hospitality as he arrived for a four-day visit, the Daily Star reported.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Guterres stated, "I thank Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, the interim government and the people of Bangladesh for their warm welcome. As the country undergoes important reforms and transitions, you can count on the UN to help build a sustainable and equitable future for all."

During his visit, Guterres is expected to urge the international community to step up humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya men, women, and children who have endured immense suffering. His spokesperson emphasised this during a media briefing early today, reinforcing the UN's commitment to supporting the refugees and addressing their ongoing plight.

Upon his arrival in Bangladesh yesterday afternoon, Guterres met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna. Their discussions focused on the country's reform initiatives, humanitarian efforts, and Bangladesh's collaboration with the UN in addressing critical issues.

Earlier today, Guterres was also called upon by Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and High Representative of the Chief Adviser on Rohingya and Priority Matters, Khalilur Rahman, at Hotel InterContinental. Their meeting further underscored the urgency of resolving the Rohingya crisis and securing international support.

Guterres and Yunus will travel together to Cox's Bazar, where they will visit the Rohingya refugee camps. The Secretary-General will engage with Rohingya refugees who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar and interact with host communities that have been providing them shelter. The delegation will also share iftar with the refugees, recognising their resilience during the holy month of Ramadan., the Daily Star reported.

On Saturday, Guterres is scheduled to visit a photo exhibition at the UN office in Dhaka, meet with youth and civil society representatives, and hold a joint press conference with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. He will conclude his visit with an iftar hosted by the Chief Adviser before departing Dhaka on March 16. (ANI)

