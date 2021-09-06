New York [US], September 6 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.

"I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres tweeted on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Speaks to Gulf Leaders, Discusses Current Situation in Afghanistan and Bilateral Ties.

On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde.

The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country.

Also Read | Top Epidemiologist Admits Hearing of COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan 2 Weeks Prior to Disclosure to Global Health Bodies.

The US also condemned the seizure of power by the military in Guinea, calling on all parties to avoid violence and engage in dialogue.

"Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)