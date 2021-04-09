United Nations, Apr 9 (PTI) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Britain's Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported Queen Elizabeth II in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died Friday at age 99.

“The Secretary-General is saddened at the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He extends condolences to Her Royal Highness, the Queen, and to the people of the UK,” a statement released by the spokesperson of the Secretary General said.

Guterres said as royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.

He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organisations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh for his active work for the betterment of humankind, the statement added.

