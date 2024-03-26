New York [US], March 26 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Wihdat Camp for Palestine refugees during his ongoing Ramadan solidarity visit to Jordan.

UN Chief Guterres is on a visit to meet Palestine refugees being served by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jordan.

"We are at a centre dedicated to the well-being of Palestine refugees. Allow me to begin with an invitation to join me in a moment of silence in tribute to our United Nations colleagues and all others who have been killed in this conflict," he said in his opening remarks.

Emphasising that UNRWA is a hot topic these days, he said that, however, one fundamental thing is often lost in the debate, i.e., people.

He further highlighted that Jordan is home to 2.4 million Palestinian refugees, the largest number in the region.

During his visit, he also heard stories and saw a glimpse of UNRWA's exceptional work in the region.

"I had the privilege to visit a health centre where young mothers and their children are receiving high-quality primary health care, where labs perform state-of-the-art medical tests, and where a pharmacy is dispensing life-saving medication to patients at no charge," he said. Additionally, he sat in on science and English language classes at a girls' school and saw young women in a science lab learning and experimenting with principles from Archimedes.

"I visited a class teaching English along with the values of human rights and conflict resolution. I also met with 6 truly inspiring young student parliamentarian leaders, including 3 students from Gaza. It was a heartwarming visit in heartbreaking times," Guterres added.

UN Chief Guterres further emphasised that the UNRWA is a lifeline of hope and dignity, not just in Jordan, but also in Syria, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Further, he said that UNRWA is providing education for over half a million girls and boys, health care for around 2 million people, extending job opportunities and community and family support, and ensuring a social safety net for nearly half a million of the poorest Palestinians.

"Beyond and behind those facts, UNRWA is profoundly contributing in ways that can't be measured on a graph--advancing social cohesion, promoting stability and building peace," he said.

Guterres added, "Imagine if all of this was taken away. It would be cruel and incomprehensible - especially as we honour the 171 women and men of UNRWA who have been killed in Gaza - the largest number of deaths of UN staff in our history."

He further assured that UNRWA would ensure that it would abide by the values of the United Nations in all its actions.

"So, taking into account recent unacceptable events, an independent review is well underway to strengthen and improve UNRWA, and I look forward to its recommendations. We must strive to keep the one-of-a-kind services that UNRWA provides flowing because that keeps hope flowing," he said.

Guterres stressed that, in a darkening world, UNRWA is the one ray of light for millions of people.

"I trust that, working all together, we will be able to mobilise the international community to make sure that UNRWA will be able to provide its essential services to Palestinian refugees here in Jordan and in all other areas where UNRWA is active," he said. (ANI)

