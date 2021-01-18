United Nations, Jan 18 (AP) The UN chief says nine African nations and Iran are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations' operating budget and should lose their voting rights as required under the UN Charter.

In a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir circulated Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listed the minimum amount that the 10 countries need to pay to have their voting rights restored.

Iran topped the list and needs to pay USD 16,251,298 followed by Somalia, which must pay USD 1,443,640, Comoros USD 871,632, Sao Tome and Principe USD 829,888, Libya USD 705,391, Congo USD 90,844, Zimbabwe USD 81,770, Central African Republic USD 29,395, South Sudan USD 22,804, and Niger USD 6,733.

The U.N. Charter gives the 193-member General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote. (AP)

