Cairo, Feb 26 (AP) The United Nations' food agency says it has temporarily paused aid distribution in Sudan's famine-hit Zamzam displacement camp of a half-million people as fighting intensifies between the country's warring sides.

The World Food Programme said in a statement Wednesday that fighting over the past two weeks between the military and a paramilitary group forced its partners to leave the camp in western Darfur for safety.

Also Read | What Is Pop-Up SMS Scam? As NAB Issues Warning for Its Customers, Know All About New Fraud That Makes 'Phone Unusable Till Message Dismissed or Saved'.

“Without immediate assistance, thousands of desperate families in Zamzam could starve in the coming weeks,” said the agency's regional director, Laurent Bukera. (AP)

Also Read | Pope Francis' Condition Remains Critical but Stable As He Continues Receiving Treatment for Double Pneumonia, Says Vatican.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)