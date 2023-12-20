New York City [US], December 20 (ANI): The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza today, following a delay from Monday for further negotiations, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Diplomats engaged in intensive talks on the draft resolution, initially including a call for a "cessation of hostilities" to facilitate much-needed aid to Gaza.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Hamas Leader Ismael Haniyeh in Cairo for Negotiations With Israelis for Ceasefire, Hostage Release.

The US, as of Tuesday, was still reviewing the text, according to CNN.

Simultaneously, Israel has proposed a weeklong pause in fighting to Hamas, offering the release of around 40 hostages. The hostages include women, the elderly, and those requiring urgent care. Hamas, however, insists on no further releases until a ceasefire is achieved, CNN reported, citing Axios.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: At Least 131 People Dead After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Northwestern China.

Negotiations at the United Nations focus on securing a vote for the resolution, which was postponed to allow additional time for talks.

Originally, the vote was scheduled for Monday, but was delayed by a day to allow more time for negotiations. At the centre of the talks is drafting language that could gain a "yes" vote from the United States -- or at least an abstention, which would allow the measure to pass.

The original resolution sought a "cessation of hostilities" to enable crucial aid delivery to Gaza. Diplomats consider revising the language to a "suspension of hostilities" in hopes of gaining American backing.

The US has previously vetoed Security Council measures and opposed a ceasefire in the General Assembly.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 stands at a reported 19,667, with 52,586 injured individuals, primarily women and children, as of December 19, according to Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. CNN cannot independently verify these figures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)