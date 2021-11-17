Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Mette Knudsen on Sunday met with women religious scholars in Kabul (Photo Credit: UNAMA)

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Taliban representative Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in Balkh province.

"UNAMA Deputy-Head @Metknu in #Mazar met senior Taliban rep. Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in #Balkh province," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.

"In a meeting in #Mazar with women from different walks of life in #Balkh province UNAMA Deputy-Head @Metknu expressed her appreciation for their courage, re-stating that every Afghan has the right to fulfil their potential," UNAMA said another tweet.

Knudsen has been holding regular consultations and discussions with all stakeholders in the country including the Taliban to address various issues including the need for humanitarian aid.

On Sunday, Mette Knudsen met with women religious scholars in Kabul and discussed different aspects of Islamic law and the key issues concerning the rights of girls and women in the country.

"UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu hosted women religious scholars in Kabul today. They discussed different aspects of Islamic Law, the importance of girls being able to go to school and women being gainfully employed," UNAMA tweeted. Two months have passed since the Taliban regained control of Kabul, as the US and its allies departed, wrapping up their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

Going against all promises of the inclusive government, the Taliban have appointed an all-male cabinet.

They abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs and handed over the women's ministry building to the reinstated Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which was responsible for some of the worst abuses against women during the Taliban's previous period in power from 1996-2001. (ANI)

