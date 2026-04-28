World News | UNGA President Baerbock Calls for Renewed Commitment to Multilateralism During India Visit

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, on Tuesday called for strengthened global cooperation and renewed commitment to the United Nations Charter amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing pressure on the international system.

Speaking at a press briefing at UN House in the national capital, the President cautioned that multilateralism and international law are facing serious challenges.

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"Today, the United Nations, multilateralism, and international law are not only under pressure but under direct attack," she said, pointing to increasing fragmentation and strain across the pillars of peace and security, development, and human rights.

She stressed that no country can address today's interconnected global challenges alone, citing climate change, global health crises such as COVID-19, and the economic impact of conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and disruptions to global trade routes.

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"Complying with international law and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals is in the interest of all," she added.

During her visit, President Baerbock held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on strengthening cooperation on shared global priorities.

Highlighting India's role, she described the country as an essential partner in advancing multilateral solutions.

The President also underscored the need for a more efficient and responsive United Nations, noting ongoing UN80 reform efforts to strengthen delivery at the country level and improve impact on people's lives.

President Baerbock is visiting India at the invitation of the EAM as part of a broader visit to Asia.

During her stay, she will meet senior government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the UN Country Team in India, as well as representatives of the UN Country Team in Bhutan. She will travel onwards to China from 29 to 30 April for further high-level engagements. (ANI)

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