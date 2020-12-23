New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing revised air services agreement with Philippines and Afghanistan.

The agreements have the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges, Ministry of Civil Aviation said in two separate releases.

It said the revised air services agreement signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and Philippines and India and Afghanistan.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)