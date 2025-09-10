Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 10 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Pradhan also met with Sara Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Also Read | Nepal Protests: Gen Z Leaders Divided on New Government Ahead of Key Meeting With Army Leadership Over Next Prime Minister.

He thanked Musallam and ADEK for all the cooperation extended in establishing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus, and also for the support being extended to Indian curricula schools in the UAE.

Both sides engaged in fruitful exchanges on mutual educational priorities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Telephonic Talks With Giorgia Meloni, Both Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Pradhan shared the success of Atal Tinkering Labs in fostering curiosity and creativity in schools across India, as well as the plans of Indian schools in the UAE for implementing Atal Innovation Labs. They also had productive conversations on further expanding cooperation in education, including the opening of more Indian curriculum-based schools in the UAE to meet the educational needs of the Indian diaspora, as well as facilitating two-way student exchanges from the school level, among other initiatives.

He also appreciated Musallam's willingness to strengthen educational cooperation and to establish education as one of the strongest pillars of bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Delighted to receive a hearty welcome at the @iitdelhi Abu Dhabi campus. My second visit to IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, glad to see the institute evolve from concept to campus."

https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/1965743571207918052

"With the prestigious legacy of IIT Delhi, this institution serves as a beacon of knowledge and research and a lighthouse of India-UAE knowledge partnership. Going through the digital wall showcasing IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi's journey from vision to reality was a personally satisfying moment," the post read.

The next day, on 11 September 2025, the Minister will participate in the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Dubai Campus, together with his counterpart, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education.

Both Ministers will also discuss in detail the ongoing collaborations in the education sector between the two countries. Later, he will attend a Round Table Conference of the Indian Higher Education institutions in the UAE.

As part of his engagements in Dubai, the Minister will also participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive at the Consulate, interact with CBSE school principals during a Teachers' Day celebration, and launch Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools in the UAE.

He will conclude his visit with interactions with the Indian diaspora in Dubai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)