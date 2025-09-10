Kathmandu, September 10: Nepal’s Gen-Z leaders remained divided over the leadership of the next government in the country till Wednesday evening ahead of the crunch meeting with the top leadership of the Nepal Army, which has taken over the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the nation after Tuesday's mayhem in Kathmandu.

The Nepali Army had invited the leaders of the protests for dialogue following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation from his post amid intense Gen-Z protests against his rule on Tuesday. Several Gen-Z activists have been holding internal talks to finalise an apolitical figure to lead the next interim government. However, they have not reached any agreement on the name, according to two Gen-Z leaders. Nepal Protests: Gen Z Demonstrations Turn Violent in Kathmandu, Parliament and President’s Office Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Corruption Unrest.

"Several Gen-Z leaders have proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the next government," said Rabi Kiran Hamal, a Gen-Z leader involved in the discussion who revealed to the IANS that names of the former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kul Man Ghising and Dharan City Mayor Harka Sampang have also been floated. Hamal, who has been claimed to be a cadre of royalist—Rastriya Prajatantra Party, however said that he wants a Gen-Z representative to lead the next government.

Karki, 73, was appointed as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice in April 2016 and retired in June 2017. She was briefly suspended from the role of Chief Justice after the lawmakers from the ruling parties — Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) registered an impeachment motion at the House of Representatives in April 2017 against her for an alleged biased verdict which was crucial to oust the powerful chief of the anti-corruption body over eligibility grounds. Many consider her a very strong-willed woman. Nepal Protests: India Issues Advisory As Gen Z Protest Escalates, Advises Citizens To Defer Travel to Crisis-Hit Nation.

Ghising is credited for ending the chronic load shedding in the country as chief of the power utility body and his ouster by outgoing K P Sharma Oli-led government a few months ago had invited strong backlash from the public. Sampang is a populist leader and was elected Mayor of the city as an independent candidate in 2022 local elections like Kathmandu's Mayor Balen Shah.

Surprisingly, Gen-Z leaders said that Mayor Shah is no longer in the picture to lead the next government after appearing to be the frontrunner to lead the next government until Tuesday. K P Khanal, another Gen-Z leader, said that Shah's name is not currently in discussion to lead the next government. According to the Gen-Z leaders, many people are joining the groups claiming themselves as Gen-Z, which has complicated the choice for the next government leadership.

If an independent candidate is appointed as the next Prime Minister, it will be beyond the mandate of the constitution promulgated in 2015. Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishow Prakash Sharma have stressed that any decisions made under the "doctrine of necessity" can and must move forward through constitutional and legal pathways. "Lawlessness will only invite further chaos. Therefore, during the course of dialogue, we appeal to the President and the Gen-Z side to ensure adoption of every possible legal measure to prevent a prolonged constitutional vacuum and void in the nation," they urged.

Meanwhile, Nepal Police said that more than 13,500 inmates have escaped from prisons across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday as the police administration paralysed during the Gen-Z protests across the country. “More than 500 people who were taken into custody for criminal investigations also escaped from the custody,” said Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Binod Ghimire.

According to him, the law-and-order situation remained largely stable on Wednesday across the country with major incidents taking place in Kathmandu Valley. Meanwhile, Nepal Tourism Board said in a social media update that Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has resumed services from 3:30 pm on Wednesday, while asking the foreign visitors in Nepal to contact respective airlines to confirm flight details.

