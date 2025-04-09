New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, led a delegation to the third BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing regional cooperation in agricultural development, with discussions on fisheries and livestock cooperation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Clears INR 64,000 Crore Deal To Procure 26 Rafale-Marine Jets for Indian Navy.

Chouhan emphasised India's commitment to strengthening agricultural ties within BIMSTEC and highlighted initiatives such as direct cash transfers to farmers, improved access to institutional credit, and the promotion of organic and natural farming.

The one-day event was graced by the Agriculture Ministers and Senior Agriculture officials of the BIMSTEC countries: India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, this meeting provided an opportunity for greater regional cooperation in the field of agricultural development.

Also Read | Indian Navy To Get 26 Rafale Fighter Jets As PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Clears INR 63,000 Crore Deal With France.

Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. Agriculture and Food Security is one of the BIMSTEC core areas of cooperation. This was the third meeting of BAMM, the highest decision-making body shaping regional agricultural cooperation. The 1st BAMM took place in Myanmar on 12 July 2019, followed by the 2nd BAMM in India on 10 November 2022. During the 3rd BAMM, the Agriculture Ministers deliberated on ways and means to infuse greater momentum to the BIMSTEC agriculture sector including fisheries and livestock cooperation."

In his address, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that BIMSTEC is a natural choice for India to fulfil its key foreign policy priorities of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East Policy'. BIMSTEC has the potential to connect South and Southeast Asia. We have a shared history and a rich cultural heritage that makes us natural partners.

The minister further mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been implementing targeted measures such as the direct transfer of cash to farmers, improving access to institutional credit, Soil Health Card, National Food Security Mission, Crop Insurance, Namo Drone Didi Scheme for providing drones to women. India is focusing on using digital technologies to empower farmers. Along with this, organic farming and natural farming are also being promoted while maintaining focus on environmental protection and soil health.

He reiterated India's commitment to strengthening agricultural cooperation within BIMSTEC and felt happy to note that India has taken the initiative under BIMSTEC Agriculture Cooperation (2023-2027) by organising training and workshops in the field of seed development, animal health and pest management.

To further strengthen cooperation among BIMSTEC countries, India has proposed the establishment of 'BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Cooperation in India'. This centre will play an important role in resolving and operationalising various commitments of BIMSTEC in agriculture and allied sectors in a timely manner. This centre will focus on precision agriculture, mitigating climate risk, natural farming, gender equality and artificial intelligence. It will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and skills on emerging technologies, including drones, digital technologies, to ensure food security, nutrition and livelihood security in the region.

Chouhan shared that PM Modi has announced the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit- 2025 in December 2024, which aims to bring together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. It will serve as a premier platform for creativity and technological innovation for content creators, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, and provide an opportunity to engage in meaningful collaboration on issues with media and entertainment industry leaders from around the world. This event is being held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025, and urged the BIMSTEC member countries to participate in this mega event.

He expressed gratitude to leaders of BIMSTEC countries for the efforts made during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to effectively implement the Plan of Action for Strengthening BIMSTEC Agricultural Cooperation (2023-2027). He expressed gratitude for the directions to enhance cooperation in sustainable development of fisheries and livestock to improve the livelihoods of people in the region and ensure food security. He concluded by stressing that BIMSTEC is central to our efforts to ensuring food security, climate adaptation and making Agriculture Sustainable in the region and reiterated the commitment of India towards these efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)