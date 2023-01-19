New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The United States welcomes Indian students, and values their contributions to US campuses and communities, said Christopher Elms, spokesperson US embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

Elms made these remarks ahead of the annual alumni fair, scheduled to be held on January 21 at the American Center in the national capital.

"We want students from India to explore the diversity of U.S. higher education opportunities at the alumni fair. The United States welcomes Indian students, and we value their contributions to U.S. campuses and communities. The strong and growing relationship the United States and India share is built on the exchange of knowledge and the lifelong friendships rooted in Indian students' time in the United States," he was quoted as saying in a press statement by the US embassy.

The US embassy and the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF) will host the 2023 Education USA Alumni Fair on January 21 at the American Center.

Alumni from 28 accredited US universities and colleges will participate in this event. They will provide prospective students with an opportunity to interact directly with current students and alumni of US higher education institutes.

In a statement, the US embassy said participants can learn first-hand from the experiences of those who applied and attended universities across the United States.

"Students will have an opportunity to seek advice on the U.S. university application process, scholarships, and funding from qualified advisers of the EducationUSA center at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and learn about the student visa process from U.S. Embassy officials," the embassy said.

Speaking before the event, Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, USIEF said, "Indian students who are studying or have studied at American colleges and universities are citizen ambassadors who can provide accurate, often deeply personal, and nuanced narratives of their academic, extra-curricular and cross-cultural experiences in the United States."

"Such occasions to interact with several students and alumni of different U.S. universities, all in one place, help prospective students in India to gain a closer look at the opportunities, challenges, and returns that such educational experiences have provided to many like them," Grotsky added. (ANI)

