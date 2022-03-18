United Nations, Mar 18 (PTI) India told the UN Security Council meeting on Friday said it attaches importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and stressed that any matter relating to obligations under the convention should be addressed through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned.

India reiterated the importance of prohibiting the use of biological weapons that could potentially turn the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict into a biochemical war, maintaining its stand from last week's United Nations Security Council meeting.

“India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non- discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction,” India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine on Friday, he said it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit.

“We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned,” he explained.

India reiterated that it remains deeply concerned at the progressively deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

Welcoming the latest round of diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine, he said India believes that immediate cessation of hostilities and diligently pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward in achieving peace in the region.

“We need to undertake this engagement keeping in mind the need to respect the principles of the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of States,” he added.

