New York [US], August 7 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday condemned "in the strongest term" the terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan on July 14, which resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals, three Pakistanis, and left many injured.

In a statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the UN Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Thirteen people, including nine Chinese nationals and two frontier corps soldiers, were killed while 39 others were injured when a bus carrying them to a site of the under-construction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dasu Dam exploded on July 14. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The members "urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard".

The UNSC reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed".

It reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in "accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts". (ANI)

