Riyadh/Baghdad, August 7: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and Iraq will look for the moon tomorrow evening, sighting of which will mark the beginning of Muharram 2021 and Islamic new year. In addition, the moon sighting will set the date for Ashura 2021 in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It may be recalled that Muharram is the first month in Islamic calendar, also known as Hijri calendar. Ashura falls on 10th day of Muharram. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle, hence, the moon sighting assumes significance. A new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th (chand raat), the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts the next day. Tomorrow, August 8, 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar, in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Muharram 2021, Ashura Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for the First Islamic Month?

If the moon is sighted tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Muharram 2021 will commence from August 9, marking the start of Islamic new year. In case the moon is not sighted on August 8 in these two countries, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 10. In simple words, Muharram in Saudi Arabi and Iraq will either begin from August 9 or August 10.

Muharram is important for Muslims because the Battle of Karbala, which resulted in the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, was also fought during this month. Ashura is the day when Hussain and his family members were martyred.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).