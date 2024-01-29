Florida [US], January 29 (ANI): Two people including the suspect have been killed while two police officers have been injured in a Sunday shootout in Palm Bay, Florida, CNN reported.

The shooting took place after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to local authorities.

Upon arrival, the two officers encountered an armed 24-year-old man, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said during a Sunday news conference.

An exchange of gunfire occurred between the officers and the man, the police said. According to Augello, the suspect fled the scene after shooting at the officers.

"Our officers did what they were trained to do. And that's to neutralise and stop a threat to our community," the chief said. The suspect was killed after engaging the officers "with lethal force," Augello said, as per CNN.

"As a result of the (suspect's) direct actions, another victim that I will not name at the moment is also deceased," he said.

The two officers who were shot are being treated "at a local hospital; they are going to survive," Augello said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Palm Bay is a city about 74 miles southeast of Orlando. (ANI)

