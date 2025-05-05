Washington, DC [US], May 5 (ANI): US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo has voiced alarm over the pace and scope of China's evolving military exercises, calling them a major concern in terms of regional stability and US strategic readiness, the Taipei Times cited a media report.

"The rates of change on the depth and breadth of their exercises is the one non-linear effect that I've seen in the last year that wakes me up at night or keeps me up at night," Paparo was quoted as saying during the Sedona Forum at the McCain Institute in Arizona, Taipei Times cited a report published in the UK English daily.

Also Read | Houston Shooting: At Least 1 Dead After 14 People Shot at Family Party in US.

Paparo also warned of the rapid speed at which China is expanding its military strength. Although the US would still win in a potential conflict over Taiwan today, he said that margin is narrowing swiftly due to China's aggressive production of submarines and warships.

He noted that while the US retains "key advantages over China in undersea capabilities, as well as superior capabilities in space and weapons that counter space assets," China is increasing its weapons systems output - especially naval forces - at a pace that the US is struggling to match.

Also Read | 'I Wasn't There During Many Mistakes of Congress, but Happy To Take Responsibility': Rahul Gandhi on 1984 Riots.

Regarding China's intentions toward Taiwan, Paparo said deterrence depends on a combination of factors, including the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) readiness, China's perceptions of Taiwan's defensive preparedness, and whether Beijing believes foreign allies would assist Taiwan. The remarks come amid growing regional anxiety over Chinese military manoeuvres near Taiwan, as reported Taipei Times.

Meanwhile, US Army Pacific Commanding General Ronald Clark said the current situation would have seemed unlikely just five years ago. "I would not have thought that China today would hold rehearsals of a blockade of Taiwan, but now it is commonplace," Taipei Times cited Clark's quotes in another interview with a US English daily.

He added that "China's aggressive behaviour has made the environment more dangerous" than it was during his previous posting in the Indo-Pacific region three years ago.

Since 2022, the PLA has conducted drills simulating the encirclement and isolation of Taiwan, exercises which Clark said offer valuable insights into potential strategies for a blockade or invasion, Taipei Times reported.

To counter these threats, the US is developing Multi-Domain Task Forces and deploying systems like the Typhon missile. "If it gives them [Beijing] pause ... let them have it," Clark said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)