Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): The United States along with the allies are considering "additional targetted sanctions" against Belarus for promotion of accountability of Belarusian authorities involved in human rights violations, said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time).

"The United States, in coordination with our partners and allies, is considering additional targeted sanctions to promote accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus. We remind the Belarusian authorities of their responsibility to ensure the safety of Ms. Kalesnikava and all those unjustly detained," Pompeo said in a statement.

Also Read | Israel-UAE Peace Agreement: US President Donald Trump to Host Signing Ceremony of Abraham Accord at White House on Sep 15.

He further added that the US is "deeply concerned" by the reported abduction on September 7 in Belarus of Coordination Council member Mariya Kalesnikava, spokesman Anton Rodnenkou, and Executive Secretary Ivan Krautsou, and the attempted forced expulsion over the border to Ukraine September 8.

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he added.

Also Read | US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Ex-Lebanese Ministers, Yusuf Finyanus and Ali Hassan Khalil, For Hezbollah Ties.

The US Secretary of State said that the United States commends the courage of Belarusian people in "asserting their right to pick" free and fair leaders in the face of "unjustified violence" by Belarusian authorities.

"We commend the courage of Ms. Kalesnikava and of the Belarusian people in peacefully asserting their right to pick their leaders in free and fair elections in the face of unjustified violence and repression by the Belarusian authorities," Pompeo said.

Earlier, a protest in support of Kolesnikova in Minsk erupted and several hundred people gathered at the square near the entrance to the Kamarouski Rynak food market, holding white-red-white flags and chanting slogans in support of Kolesnikova, as reported by Sputnik.

Belarus has been engulfed in nationwide protests since the August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

As per Sputnik, the opposition claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the real winner. The initial wave of protests was accompanied by instances of excessive use of force by the Belarusian police, which used rubber bullets, stun grenades, and teargas against the protesters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)