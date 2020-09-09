Washington, September 8: The United States imposed sanctions on two former Lebanese Ministers on Tuesday. Yusuf Finyanus and Ali Hassan Khalil, who headed the Transport and Finance Ministries, respectively, in the erstwhile government, were blacklisted by the US Treasury Department. Their alleged ties with Hezbollah was cited as the reason behind slapping the sanctions.

A statement issued by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed that Finyanus and Khalil abused their official positions to provide financial and political support to Hezbollah, the blacklisted Iran-backed Shi'ite militia group which has strengthened its foothold in Lebanon. Israel, Lebanon on Brink of 2006-Like War? Netanyahu Warns of 'Forceful Response' After Border Skirmish; 10 Points on The Latest Flashpoint.

"Corruption has run rampant in Lebanon, and Hezbollah has exploited the political system to spread its malign influence," said a statement issued by Mnuchin. The Treasury Department further alleged that Khalil ensured several government contracts were unethically awarded to Hezbollah in return of kickbacks paid to him.

Finyanus was accused by the US of using his influence in the government to provide sensitive information access to Hezbollah. The former Finance Minister was part of the government in Lebanon till earlier this year.

By sanctioning Finyanus and Khalil, the US bars Americans from entering into any form of business relation with the blacklisted individuals. Their financial activities would be monitored by the US Intelligence and pressure could also be exerted on allies to boycott them.

The action against the two former Lebanese Ministers comes days after the massive explosion in Beirut, which has brought the alleged incompetence and misgovernance of the incumbent political establishment to the fore. A demand has also been raised to revise the country's proportional electoral system, which is allegedly deepening the sectarian divide and allowing Hezbollah to remain a part of the government.

