Washington, September 15: Israel and The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign the historic deal at White House in The United States on September 15. President Donald Trump will host the signing ceremony for the historic agreement aimed at normalising relations between Israel and the UAE. As per White House officials, delegations from the countries will likely to be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad. Pompeo Meets UAE FM, NSA, Congratulates Them on 'monumental Achievement' of Abraham Accords.

Notably, Mohammed bin Zayad is the brother of the UAE crown prince. The ceremony will take place just a month after the agreement between the two countries to establish full diplomatic relations. The peace deal between Israel and the UAE was announced at the White House on August 13. It is also known as Abraham Accord. With this deal, the UAE has become the third country after Egypt and Jordan to normalise relations with Israel. Israel, UAE to Normalise Diplomatic Relations, Announces US President Donald Trump.

Tweet by AFP:

#BREAKING Israel-UAE agreement to be signed September 15 at White House: US official pic.twitter.com/ywpB4e0xOJ — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 8, 2020

As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world. However, countries like, Iran lashed out at the UAE for signing the peace agreement with Israel. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, said the Emiratis have "betrayed" the Islamic world by normalising ties with Israel and turning a blind eye to the plight of Palestine.

